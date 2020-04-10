Brooklyn & Queens business leaders praise CACCI founder Dr. Roy A. Hastick, Sr.

Dr. Hastick founded the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1985. Photo: Queens Chamber of Commerce

FROM THE BROOKLYN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Roy A. Hastick, Sr., a long-time friend and colleague. His tireless work on behalf of Caribbean Americans, African Americans, women and other minority entrepreneurs across the tri-state area will be sorely missed.

In February of this year, Dr. Hastick was the recipient of the Brooklyn Chamber’s Samuel Dunston Business Excellence Award at our Black History Month Celebration, and he partnered over the years in our Brooklyn Goes Global import-export work.

DAILY TOP BROOKLYN NEWS News for those who live, work and play in Brooklyn and beyond Leave this field empty if you're human:

Dr. Hastick was born in Grenada and migrated to the US in 1972. He has served as a social worker, community advocate, entrepreneur, newspaper publisher, radio and television announcer, and as an elected delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business and as a delegate to the United Nations. In 1985, Dr. Hastick founded the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has since expanded its mission to promote economic development and small business services.

Dr. Hastick’s remarkable record of achievements will continue to serve those he touched over the years. On behalf of the Brooklyn Chamber’s Board of Directors and staff, we extend our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of this visionary giant who selflessly served our business community.

Randy Peers, President and CEO

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce





FROM THE QUEENS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

To many folks, everyday heroes at this time in our history are few and far between. But that is not the case when it comes to those who toil quietly yet deliberately each and every day living and working the American dream. This group consists of the hard-working men and women that the Queens Chamber of Commerce represents.

A few years ago, I attended a luncheon hosted by Dr. Roy Hastick, the President and Founder of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (CACCI). A proud immigrant from the West Indies, he implored the assembled crowd of business owners to work hard and seek to become millionaires.

Think about that for a moment in the context of where we are at this time.

Today, we mourn the loss of our friend and everyday hero, Dr. Roy Hastick, Founder and President of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce to COVID-19.

Rest in peace, friend….

Thomas J. Grech, President and CEO

Queens Chamber of Commerce