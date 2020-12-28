Can Brooklyn become a hub for the offshore wind supply chain?

Sen. Chuck Schumer, accompanied by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, speaks in Sunset Park. Photo courtesy of Sen. Chuck Schumer

Saying the dawn of robust renewable energy production — and the jobs that come with it — can happen in Sunset Park, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, standing with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and environmental justice leaders, pushed a multi-million dollar investment via NYSERDA’s program to upgrade port infrastructure to support offshore wind development.

The effort would establish a local wind turbine assembly center that would generate more than 1,500 megawatts of clean energy here in the city, positioning New York to play a significant role in the offshore wind supply chain, which could create thousands of jobs across the state. Schumer detailed the effort, made his case for investment and said it is high time for Brooklyn to be among the New York communities leading the way on environmentally-friendly industrial development and to ensure wind technologies are made in New York. Schumer says projects like this can create new jobs and opportunity across the state.

“We are here today because opportunity is knocking on Brooklyn’s door, and we want to answer it and help a new era of technology, jobs and clean energy come on through,” Schumer said. “With a little lift, Sunset Park Terminal can positon New York State to manufacture offshore wind technology while leading the way in clean energy. This site is primed to be up and running quickly with the right investment, providing New York a critical foothold in the offshore wind supply chain and its tremendous opportunities for new jobs. This also helps the state, too, because seventy-percent of New York’s electricity has to come from renewable resources by 2030 as part of the CLCPA I helped push.”

“The SBMT is also located in an environmental justice community and selecting the Sunset Park terminal would offer significant opportunities for job creation, workforce development, and overall economic investment in the community—all good things for Brooklyn,” Schumer added.

The city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is one of 11 ports around the state to be pre-qualified to be considered for up to $200 million in loan and grant funds from NYSERDA. The funds would be matched by private firms looking to build and operate turbines across the metro area.

